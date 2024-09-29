Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells 9,765 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LiveRamp stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

