Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 1,883 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $97,600.00.

IBEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.71 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

