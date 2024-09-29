Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,425,200.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,490,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 20th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38.

DUOL stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

