Insider Buying: Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$96,510.82 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth purchased 20,578 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.69 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,510.82 ($66,103.30).
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
Atlas Arteria Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Atlas Arteria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.
About Atlas Arteria
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.
