Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 4th

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:HOCT remained flat at $23.93 during trading hours on Friday. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

