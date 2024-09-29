Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 4th

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
BATS:HOCT remained flat at $23.93 during trading hours on Friday. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
