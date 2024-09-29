Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %
OCTH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.
About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October
