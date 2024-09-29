Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on October 4th

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS APRH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile
