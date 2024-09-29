Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on October 4th

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS APRH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.