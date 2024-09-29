Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of LJUL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87.

