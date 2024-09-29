Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LAPR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.19.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
