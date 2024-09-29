Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative EV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Innovative EV Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Innovative EV Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative EV Technologies
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.