Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 324,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMX. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,156. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

