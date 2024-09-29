Henry Turcan Buys 78,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan acquired 78,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £18,720 ($25,066.95).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Henry Turcan bought 66,000 shares of Science in Sport stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($21,210.50).

Science in Sport Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53. Science in Sport plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

