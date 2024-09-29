Head-To-Head Survey: Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Renesas Electronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.69% -0.33% -0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.54 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $657.27 million 1.63 -$11.08 million ($0.34) -109.76

Renesas Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renesas Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, multi-port and SRAMs, non-volatile memory, and standard logic products; and AC/DC & isolated DC/DC converters, battery management, DC converters, digital power, discrete power devices, linear regulators, FET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, LED backlight drivers, solid state lighting, USB type-C, USB power delivery, and rapid charge, voltage references, and wireless power. Further, the company provides Automotive Radar Sensors, Industrial Radar Sensors, modulators and demodulators, phased array beamformers, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, industrial radar, optical, position, and automotive sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

