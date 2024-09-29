Head-To-Head Review: Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) versus Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Roadzen and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 687.40%. Given Roadzen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and Tian Ruixiang”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $50.04 million 1.74 -$99.67 million N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang $1.24 million 1.19 -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadzen.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats Roadzen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

