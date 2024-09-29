HC Wainwright Weighs in on Valneva SE’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.83 million.

Valneva Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

VALN opened at $6.21 on Friday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.