HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.19. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

