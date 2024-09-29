GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.