GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
