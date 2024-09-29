Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

