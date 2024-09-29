Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
