Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

