Graham (NYSE:GHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Graham Trading Up 0.1 %

GHC opened at $815.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Graham by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

