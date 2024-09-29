Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

