Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

