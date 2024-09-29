Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eugene Lee purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Giyani Metals Stock Up ∞
Shares of CVE:WDG opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.
Giyani Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Giyani Metals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.