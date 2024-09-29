Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eugene Lee purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Shares of CVE:WDG opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

Giyani Metals Company Profile

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

