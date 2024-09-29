Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.14. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 103,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

