Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

GIPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 20,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 106.37% and a negative net margin of 89.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

See Also

