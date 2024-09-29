Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Up 90.5% in September

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Garden Stage Price Performance
NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 7,399,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.99.
Garden Stage Company Profile
