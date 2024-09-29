Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Up 90.5% in September

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Garden Stage Price Performance

NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 7,399,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

