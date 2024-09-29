Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,772 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

