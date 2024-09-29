FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Update

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FULO remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. FullNet Communications has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

