Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of F opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 111,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

