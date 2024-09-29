First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE FCT opened at $10.27 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
