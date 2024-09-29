First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

ARVR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 20.91% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

