Financial Contrast: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 6.63% 12.61% 5.81% United Homes Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.17 billion 0.49 $158.61 million $5.18 6.56 United Homes Group $414.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and United Homes Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beazer Homes USA and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 1 0 3 0 2.50 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc. is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

