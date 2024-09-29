Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to Hold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Experian Trading Up 0.1 %

Experian Company Profile

EXPGY opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

