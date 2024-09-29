Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

ESPR opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $318.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,568,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

