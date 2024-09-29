Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Acquires C$274,962.45 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 458,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,962.45.

ERD stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

