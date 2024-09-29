Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Acquires C$274,962.45 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 458,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,962.45.
Erdene Resource Development Price Performance
ERD stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile
