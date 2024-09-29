Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

