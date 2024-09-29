Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

