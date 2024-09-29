Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BABYF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,052. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 249.26% and a negative net margin of 144.52%.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

