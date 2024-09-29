Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Raised to $303.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

DUOL stock opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,374 shares of company stock worth $22,019,727. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

