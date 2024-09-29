Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at JMP Securities

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $297.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,374 shares of company stock worth $22,019,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

