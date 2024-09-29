DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.03.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

