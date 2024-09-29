Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REG. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Regency Centers from an outperform rating to an inline rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after buying an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.