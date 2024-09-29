David Alan Campbell Sells 25,000 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JANX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

