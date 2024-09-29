CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.92.
Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
