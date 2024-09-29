CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

