CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.