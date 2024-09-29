Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1022 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 291.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

