Critical Review: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.34 billion 9.48 $1.48 billion $4.42 52.11 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $103.61 million 0.05 -$4.69 million ($4,458.03) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 11 1 2.93 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $234.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. American Tower pays out 146.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 21.95% 23.06% 3.77% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -10.98% N/A -1.70%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

