Contrasting Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical N/A -105.86% -10.79% Spectral Medical -967.95% N/A -252.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Spectral Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.37 -$81.66 million N/A N/A Spectral Medical $1.18 million 105.97 -$11.60 million ($0.05) -8.92

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acutus Medical beats Spectral Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

