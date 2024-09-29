Contrasting Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) & NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NORMA Group and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 3.67% 5.78% 4.91%

Dividends

NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insteel Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Insteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NORMA Group and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORMA Group and Insteel Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 11.59 Insteel Industries $552.42 million 1.09 $32.42 million $1.24 24.90

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insteel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats NORMA Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names. In addition, it provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. It sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.