Comparing Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) and Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Pirelli & C., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pirelli & C. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 213.19%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Pirelli & C..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $331.80 million 0.23 -$49.72 million ($3.05) -1.48 Pirelli & C. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Pirelli & C.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pirelli & C. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westport Fuel Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Pirelli & C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -10.18% -29.81% -13.57% Pirelli & C. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Pirelli & C. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires. The company also provides Run Flat and Seal Inside specialties that enable cars to continue driving after a puncture; Pirelli Noise Cancelling System for reducing noise by rolling; and Elect, a line of tires for electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1872 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

